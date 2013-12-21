Preview: Northern Iowa at Virginia

Virginia will be back in action against Northern Iowa on Saturday following a two-week layoff. The Cavaliers won seven of their first eight games to start the season but dropped two straight just before the long break. The back-to-back losses have forced head coach Tony Bennett to re-examine his team’s structure.

“I feel like there’s something better out there for us and we’ve got to come across that,” Bennett told the Washington Post. “I‘m still searching is I guess what I’d say, and I don’t feel 100 percent comfortable that we’ve found it.” The Panthers, meanwhile, seem just fine after defeating Virginia Commonwealth, which was nationally ranked to start the year.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (5-5): Northern Iowa has prospered under Ben Jacobson, finishing with five straight seasons of 20 or more wins, but the Panthers have underperformed slightly through the first 10 games. Northern Iowa was 6-4 at the beginning of last season with three nationally ranked opponents on the schedule and 5-5 this season with just one ranked opponent. Last Saturday’s win over the Rams could be the turning point for the Panthers, who are led by Deon Mitchell (13.5 points) and Seth Tuttle (12.7).

ABOUT VIRGINIA (7-3): Back-to-back losses have bent but not broken the Cavaliers, who were once nationally ranked this season. “The teams that have beat us all played well, and I don’t know if I’d say we laid an egg in any of those games,” Bennett told the Washington Post. “We were incomplete.” The Cavaliers set a season low for points in their 48-38 loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 4 before setting a season high for points allowed three days later in a 75-72 defeat to Green Bay.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has made at least one 3-pointer in 439 consecutive games and at least three 3-pointers in 91 consecutive games.

2. Joe Harris (11.3 points) is the leading scorer for Virginia, which hasn’t lost three straight games since 2011.

3. Northern Iowa and Virginia will be meeting for the first time.

PREDICTION: Virginia 75, Northern Iowa 72