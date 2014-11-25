Preview: Virginia Tech vs. Northern Iowa

Virginia Tech is headed out of the cold and downto the Caribbean, and the Hokies are certainly hoping their rebounding warmsup. Despite a 2-1 start, the Hokies have been outrebounded in each of theirthree contests, including a 42-27 disadvantage in Saturday’s 65-63 loss toAppalachian State. It’s most definitely a concern as they prepare to face undefeatedNorthern Iowa on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division semifinals.

Appalachian State’s advantage on the boards included 19 offensive rebounds and led to a 23-5 margin in second-chance pointsfor the visitors. “We got pulverized on the glass,” Virginia Tech coach BuzzWilliams told reporters after the game. “… We’ll find a way to have some fun(in Cancun, but) we’ve got to figure out how to improve.” Miami (Ohio) andNorthwestern meet in the second Riviera Division semifinal Tuesday at the HardRock Hotel Riviera Maya, with the championship and consolation games set forWednesday night.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2-1): The Hokies opened theWilliams era with a trio of home games, beating Maryland-Eastern Shore (71-46) andLiberty (73-63) before falling to the Mountaineers on a driving layup with 10seconds to play. It is, though, a youthful bunch as five freshmen, includingstarters Justin Bibbs and Malik Muller, are among the top eight players in theHokies’ rotation. Bibbs (11.7 points per game) and Adam Smith (10.3) areleading Virginia Tech in scoring, while Joey Van Zegeren (9.7 points, 5.3rebounds) has been the team’s most effective player down low.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (4-0): Unlike the Hokies, thePanthers have all five starters and 10 letterwinners back from last season’s16-15 squad, which finished 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Four-yearstarter and 6-foot-8 post player Seth Tuttle has picked up where he left off inleading Northern Iowa in scoring (17) and rebounding (7.3), while guardWes Washpun has scored in double figures off the bench in all four games and isshooting 76.2 percent (16-of-21) from the field. The Panthers headed to Mexicofresh off home victories over Morgan State (73-53) and North Florida (66-49)late last week and garnered six votes in the latest ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between theHokies and Panthers.

2. The Cancun Challenge, which features two four-teambracketed divisions, is in its seventh year. Last season, Wisconsin and OralRoberts were the two division champions crowned in Mexico.

3. Virginia Tech is the second ACC team to playin the Cancun Challenge after Virginia posted a 3-1 record in 2009.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 71, Virginia Tech 61