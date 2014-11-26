Northern Iowa 73, Virginia Tech 54: Matt Bohannonscored 13 points to lead four players in double figures as the Panthers overwhelmedthe Hokies in the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division semifinals in Mexico.

Seth Tuttle added 11 points and Marvin Singletonand Nate Buss added 10 apiece for Northern Iowa (5-0), which will play Northwestern or Miami (Ohio) in Wednesday’schampionship game. The experienced Panthers, who brought back all five of theirstarters from last season, hit six of their seven 3-pointers in the first halfand finished the game with an 18-3 advantage at the free-throw line.

Joey van Zegeren scored a game-high 15 but wasthe only player to reach double digits for Virginia Tech (2-2). The Hokies, whowill face the Northwestern-Miami (Ohio) loser in Wednesday’s consolationcontest, also received nine points from Ahmed Hill and eight from leadingscorer Justin Bibbs.

Bibbs’ layup gave Virginia Tech the first bucketof the second half, but Northern Iowa responded by scoring 17 of the next 19points to stretch its lead to 57-35 with just over 13 minutes remaining. TheHokies would get no closer than 17 the rest of the way.

The Hokies started slow, failing to score in the game’sopening four minutes, but were still able to pull within 22-17 on Jalen Hudson’sthree-point play with a little more than 11 minutes to play in the half. NorthernIowa, however, turned up the heat from long range to ignite a 12-2 run over theensuing seven minutes and wound up taking a 40-31 lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first meeting betweenthe teams. … With the loss, Virginia Tech is 3-5 all-time against MissouriValley Conference opponents. … The Hokies were outrebounded for the fourth timein four games as the Panthers had a 27-24 advantage on the glass.