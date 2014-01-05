Preview: Northern Iowa at Wichita State

After No. 7 Wichita State wentunbeaten through its non-conference schedule, many national punditswere predicting the Shockers to make it to the NCAA Tournament withan unblemished record. Needless to say, there were a few teams in theMissouri Valley Conference taking exception to such predictions. Oneof those was likely Northern Iowa, which despite a .500 record innon-conference play, has been one of the better teams in the leaguethis year, taking unbeaten Iowa State to overtime on the road andwinning four of five heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Shockers.

Wichita State coach GreggMarshall knows better than to take any conference rival lightly, andhe’s saying all the right things in respect to league opponents. Thefact that the Panthers were one of the teams to beat the Shockerslast year will certainly have Marshall making sure his team doesn‘ttake them lightly in this one. The Shockers’ emphasis on defense —they give up a league-best 62.4 points a game — will help themagainst any opponent, no matter how well the team is playing on theoffensive end.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (7-6, 1-0MVC): The Panthers have seen flashes of Seth Tuttle’s potential overthe past two seasons, but now they’re hoping that his top-notch playis going to come more consistently. Tuttle, a 6-8 junior forward, isaveraging a team-best 13.5 points and a league-high 7.9 rebounds, andhe’s been even more active on the interior over the last few games.“His play has improved every 2 1/2 weeks,” Northern Iowa coach BenJacobson told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “He got off to aslow start. His activity level has increased at both ends of thefloor. He’s proven he can play at a high level in this league.”

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (14-0, 1-0):One thing that Marshall points to as an improvement ofthis team over last year’s squad which reached the Final Four is theballhandling. The 2012-13 team could be prone to turnovers, whilethis year’s squad seems to be more careful with the basketball. “Thisgroups plays a little smarter than that group at times,” Marshalltold the Wichita Eagle. “If you don’t turn the ball over and youget a good shot each time, it’s hard to let a team go on an 18-0 run.We turned the ball over last year. Not only did we not score for along time, we didn’t even get shots.”

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has facedWichita State twice when the Shockers were nationally ranked and wonboth meetings.

2. The Panthers’ 72.3 points pergame is their highest average since the 1995-96 squad averaged 77.2points.

3. The Shockers can establish aschool record for consecutive wins with their 15th straight.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 75,Northern Iowa 68