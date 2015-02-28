Preview: Northern Iowa at Wichita State

The Missouri Valley Conference takes center stage Saturday when No. 10 Northern Iowa visits 11th-ranked Wichita State to determine the league’s regular-season champion. The Panthers have won 16 straight since losing their MVC opener to Evansville on Dec. 31, but they’ll be tested at Wichita State’s Koch Arena, where the Shockers have won 31 straight. Northern Iowa handed the Shockers their only MVC loss on Jan. 31, when forward Seth Tuttle scored 29 points in the Panthers’ 70-54 win.

Tuttle is shooting 62.7 percent and leads the MVC player of the year race with 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. “He’s dynamic,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. “He can shoot the 3, which he’s doing very, very well. He can put it on the floor. He handles the ball and passes it very well.” Saturday’s showdown features two of the nation’s top defensive teams, with both Northern Iowa and Wichita State holding opponents under 56 points per game.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (27-2, 16-1 Missouri Valley Conference): Four players are shooting at least 47 percent, including guard Wes Washpun, who is second on the team at 8.2 points despite coming off the bench in all 29 games. Tuttle, who is the only active player in the nation with 1,600 points, 850 rebounds and 250 assists, has handed out a team-high 28 assists over the last eight games and is shooting 7-of-12 from 3-point range over the last six contests. Guard Deon Mitchell scored a team-high 17 points in Wednesday’s 68-57 win over Evansville, and he’s shooting 59 percent from 3-point range in league play.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (26-3, 16-1): The Shockers boast a stellar backcourt led by Tekele Cotton (9.4 points per game), Ron Baker (15.2) and Fred VanVleet, who is averaging 12.4 points and has 14 steals over his last six games. Baker is looking to bounce back after scoring three points on 1-of-11 shooting in Wednesday’s 63-53 win over Indiana State. The frontcourt includes forwards Darius Carter and Shaquille Morris, and both will need to avoid the foul trouble that enabled Tuttle to take over in last month’s meeting.

TIP-INS

1. Washpun scored 16 points in last month’s win over the Shockers.

2. Wichita State has won 46 straight home games when scoring at least 70 points.

3. Northern Iowa has allowed only four players to reach 20 points in a game this season.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 72, Northern Iowa 68