Wichita State 67, Northern Iowa 53
January 5, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Wichita State 67, Northern Iowa 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 7 Wichita State 67, NorthernIowa 53: Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds tolead the Shockers to a win over the Panthers in their conference home opener.

Cleanthony Early added 18 pointsand seven boards for Wichita State (15-0, 2-0 MVC), which establisheda new school record for consecutive victories with 15. The Shockerscommitted only six turnovers in the game.

Deon Mitchell was the loneplayer scoring in double figures for Northern Iowa (7-7, 1-1),finishing with 16 points. The rest of the Panthers’ starting lineupcombined for 21 points.

Northern Iowa jumped out to a10-point advantage less than four minutes into the game and led formuch of the opening stanza until a 12-0 Shockers run put them aheadto stay. VanVleet scored the last four points of the half to giveWichita State an eight-point advantage at the break.

Early scored 11 points in thefirst six minutes of the second half to keep the Shockers on top by10. The Panthers got as close as four with just over 12 minutes togo, but Wichita State quickly scored six straight and was neverseriously challenged again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers‘leading scorer, Seth Tuttle, had a season-high 24 points in hisprevious game but finished 1-of-8 for three points. … Northern Iowashot 33.9 percent from the field, including 5-of-24 from 3-pointrange. … The Shockers won the rebound battle 43-40, led by G TekeleCotton’s eight boards.

