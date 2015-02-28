FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wichita State 74, Northern Iowa 60
February 28, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Wichita State 74, Northern Iowa 60

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: Light editing throughout graph 4 CHANGES deficit to “12” in graph 5 after Cotton’s dunk)

No. 11 Wichita State 74, No. 10 Northern Iowa 60: Ron Baker scored 17 points to lead five starters in double figures and added seven assists as the Shockers withstood a second-half rally by the visiting Panthers to claim their second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

Fred VanVleet had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists while Tekele Cotton had 11 points and eight boards for Wichita State (27-3, 17-1 MVC), which has won the league title in three of the last four seasons. Darius Carter and Evan Wessel added 11 points apiece as the Shockers shot 49.1 percent and avenged a 70-54 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 31.

Seth Tuttle led Northern Iowa (27-3, 16-2) with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Matt Bohannon chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers. Paul Jesperson and Wes Washpun scored eight points apiece for the Panthers, who were outrebounded 32-26 and saw their school-record 16-game winning streak come to an end.

Northern Iowa trailed at the half for the first time in league play after Wichita State closed on a 22-6 run to move ahead 38-26 at the break. Shaquille Morris threw down a dunk to extend the lead to 51-33 with just over 15 minutes left before Jesperson scored eight points during a 16-2 run to help the Panthers cut the deficit to 53-49 with just over nine minutes remaining.

Wessel scored eight of his 11 points in the second half and drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Shockers ahead 63-55 with 5 ½ minutes left. Northern Iowa, which came in ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense at 53.8 points, trailed by 12 after Cotton threw down a breakaway windmill dunk with 1:12 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tuttle, who scored 29 points in last month’s win over the Shockers, was held to six points in the first half. … Wessel, Baker and VanVleet made three 3-pointers apiece for Wichita State, which has won 47 straight home games when scoring at least 70 points. … Wichita State has won seven of the last nine meetings against the Panthers.

