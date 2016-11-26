Preview: Northern Iowa at Xavier

Eighth-ranked Xavier won’t be overconfident when they attempt to knock off visiting Northern Iowa for the second time in six days Saturday afternoon. The Musketeers scored 23 of the first 31 points in the second half after an intermission tie and went on to beat Northern Iowa 67-59 in the championship game of the Tire Pros Invitational on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“They are a good team and I think they are going to bring their A-game when they come back,” Xavier’s junior guard Trevon Bluiett told reporters. “They kind of have some motivation now and I think we will be ready for it, as well.” Bluiett had 21 points and eight rebounds in the final and was named the tournament’s MVP while teaming with junior J.P. Macura and sophomore Edmond Sumner to form one of the nation’s top backcourt trios. The Panthers made it tough on the Musketeers’ three highly touted guards (16-for-42 from the field), but they combined for 48 points. Northern Iowa defeated Arizona State and Oklahoma en route to the Tire Pros final while being led by senior guard Jeremy Morgan, the Missouri Valley Conference preseason Player of the Year.

TV: Noon ET, FSN

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (3-1): Morgan is averaging 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, four steals and 2.3 blocks while draining 13-of-19 from 3-point range for the Panthers, who made 45 from behind the arc overall. Junior forward Klint Carlson had a big tournament in Florida overall, scoring 50 points in three games, but was held to 3-of-10 shooting against the Musketeers. Junior forward Bennett Koch, who connected on 19-of-30 from the field overall, produced his average of 11 points against Xavier and Iowa State transfer Jordan Ashton is 8-of-16 from long distance.

ABOUT XAVIER (5-0): Coach Chris Mack wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s defense in the first four games of the season as it gave up at least 77 in three of them, but the Musketeers held Northern Iowa to 37.5 percent from the field. “I thought our effort on the defensive end was phenomenal,” Mack told reporters. “Even when we had our struggles down the stretch it didn’t diminish our effort, our intensity (and) our talk off-the-ball defensively.” Bluiett averages 18.6 points, Macura 17.6 and Sumner 16.6 while forward Sean O’Mara is 15-of-24 from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier 6-8 sophomore F Kaiser Gates (knee surgery) could see his first action of the season Saturday.

2. Morgan, a member of the MVC all-defensive team last season, is sixth all-time at Northern Iowa with 144 steals.

3. Xavier is playing a non-conference opponent back-to-back for the first time since 1960, when it faced Yale in consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 75, Northern Iowa 62