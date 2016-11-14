FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hill's 40 push Illinois over Northern Kentucky
November 14, 2016 / 1:41 AM / 9 months ago

Hill's 40 push Illinois over Northern Kentucky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: headline fix

Hill's 40 push Illinois over Northern Kentucky

Senior swingman Malcolm Hill poured in 29 of his career-high 40 points after intermission to rally Illinois to a 79-64 victory over Northern Kentucky on Sunday night at State Farm Center.

Hill finished 13 of 23 from the field, 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and 9 of 12 at the line while grabbing 12 rebounds to earn his eighth career double-double. Sophomore power forward Michael Finke (10 points, 11 rebounds) contributed his first double-double to help Illinois earn its fourth 2-0 start in John Groce's fifth year at the helm.

Junior guard Lavone Holland II paced the Norse (1-1) with 13 points. Freshman forward Carson Williams, Kentucky's Mr. Basketball in 2016, produced 10 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists.

Northern Kentucky, a fifth-year Division I program in search of its first win over a major-conference opponent, held a 33-31 halftime lead. Then Hill drilled a 3-pointer on Illinois' first second-half possession to set the tone for the hosts -- and himself. The teams were knotted at 50-50 before Illinois reeled 11 consecutive points -- 9 by Hill -- in a 66-second stretch to give the Illini a 61-50 lead with 8:47 to play.

Hill's previous career-high was 39 on March 6, 2016, versus Penn State. He registered Illinois' first 40-point game since Brandon Paul put 43 on Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2012.

After Illinois owned the lead throughout the opening 11 minutes, the Norse pieced together a 16-4 run capped by junior guard Lavone Holland II's layup that gave the visitors a 32-24 lead with 3:47 left in the first half. Northern Kentucky carried a 33-31 lead into the break, but the Norse committed 17 first-half fouls that led to foul trouble as well as 19 Illinois free-throw attempts.

Northern Kentucky, picked to finish seventh in the Horizon League, sought its first win over a team in the RPI's Top 100.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
