Michigan 77, Northern Kentucky 62

Guard Caris LeVert recorded a triple-double, and sharpshooting guard Duncan Robinson set the tone early as Michigan defeated Northern Kentucky 77-62 Tuesday night at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

LeVert got off to a slow start, scoring only four first-half points. He came on strong in the second half to finish with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Forward Jalen Billups led the Norse (2-6) with 16 points and six rebounds. Northern Kentucky guard Cole Murray added 15 points.

Robinson led the Wolverines (8-3) with 18 points, which were all scored in the first half. Guard Derrick Walton Jr. added 16 points, and forward Mark Donnal came off the bench to toss in 11 points.

However, it was Robinson who carried the Michigan offense in the first half.

Robinson entered Tuesday’s game ranked 10th in the nation in 3-point proficiency at 58.9 percent on 33-of-56 accuracy.

In the first half, Robinson made six of seven attempts as the Wolverines opened a 43-34 halftime lead. Both teams were efficient from the field as the Norse made 15 of 28 shots (53.6 percent) and Michigan connected on 17 of 30 shots (56.7 percent).

In addition to Robinson giving Michigan a 3-point advantage, the Wolverines also held a slight advantage from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes. Michigan made three of five attempts; the Norse did not make an attempt.

For the game, Northern Kentucky made both of its free throws while Michigan went 13-for-18.

The Wolverines wound up shooting 52.8 percent (28-for-53) from the floor, while Northern Kentucky shot 45.6 (26-for-57).