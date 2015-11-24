No. 23 Xavier 78, Northern Kentucky 66

Trevon Bluiett scored 14 points to go along with a career-high 16 rebounds and forward James Farr added 13 points, lifting No. 23 Xavier to a 78-66 victory over Northern Kentucky on Monday night at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

The Musketeers (4-0) were coming off a victory at then-No. 24 Michigan and looked sharp again Monday with six players scoring in double figures.

Junior forward Jalen Reynolds had five rebounds and his first career 3-pointer in the first five minutes of Monday’ s game as Xavier took control. He finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

It was the first regular-season meeting since 1979.

The Norse (1-3), who are in their first season in the Horizon League, kept the score relatively close by going 9 for 22 from 3-point range.

Senior guard Tyler White scored 25 points and sophomore guard Lavone Holland II added 10 for Northern Kentucky.

Bluiett scored 11 of his points in the first half and also finished with five assists helping spark the Musketeers’ balanced attack.

Farr’ s layup off an assist from Bluiett started a three-point play and gave Xavier its largest lead to that point at 52-39 with 15:49 left.