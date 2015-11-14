No. 25 Michigan 70, Northern Michigan 44

Senior guard Caris LeVert had 18 points and five assists to lead No. 25 Michigan to a 70-44 victory over Northern Michigan in the season opener for both schools on Friday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sophomore forward Aubrey Dawkins added 15 points as the Wolverines pulled away in the second half. Dawkins was 6 of 7 from the field against the Division II Wildcats.

The Wolverines played without junior forward Zak Irvin, who is recuperating from back surgery.

Freshman guard Naba Echols and sophomore guard Jordan Perez scored 13 points apiece for Northern Michigan. The Wildcats shot just 33.3 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

Michigan led 36-26 at halftime and used a 12-0 burst to take a 20-point lead on two free throws by junior Derrick Walton Jr. with 15:57 left in the second half. A basket by senior guard Spike Albrecht made it 63-36 with 8:03 remaining and the Wolverines cruised to the finish.

LeVert, who missed the final 14 games of last season with a broken foot, had 10 first-half points. Michigan never trailed and broke out to a 12-2 lead.