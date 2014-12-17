Preview: North Florida at Florida State

Florida State will look to recover from a lopsided defeat in its last game when it hosts North Florida on Wednesday. The Seminoles have lost two of their last three contests and were most recently trounced by No. 21 Notre Dame, falling by 20 in the ACC opener for both teams. Florida State will play without leading scorer Aaron Thomas for the rest of the season after the junior guard was declared ineligible prior to the matchup against the Fighting Irish.

“That’s part of what I call those basketball demons that raise their ugly heads during the course of the season,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters, following the news on Thomas. “Somebody else just has to step up.” Florida State does play three of the next four at home where they are 4-2. The Ospreys come to Tallahassee also looking to clear their recent memory, having fallen to Tennessee Tech last time out to snap a five-game win streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (6-4): The Ospreys held a 13-point lead in the second half on Monday but couldn’t hold on, losing for the first time in more than three weeks. “I was proud of how we battled down the stretch but disappointed in the things we did to surrender the lead,” North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll told reporters of the contest. North Florida’s leading scorer is guard Dallas Moore, who averages an Atlantic Sun Conference-leading 17.2 points, while Chris Davenport (11) and Jalen Nesbitt (10.2) also boast double-figure averages for the Ospreys.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-5): Thomas, who averaged 14.8 points in six games this season, was declared ineligible prior to the Notre Dame game for what Florida State would only reveal as non-academic reasons. Thomas, who had already missed to games this season with an undisclosed illness, also led the Seminoles in scoring last season (14.5). In Thomas’ absence, the Seminoles will rely upon guards Montay Brandon (13.4 points) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes, a freshman who has burst onto the scene while averaging 11.9 points and a team-best 3.9 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State is 2-0 against North Florida, having defeated the Ospreys by an average of 14 points in their previous matchups.

2. The Seminoles have ripped away at least three steals in each of their first nine games.

3. Brandon has led Florida State in scoring in its last two games, marking the first two times he has done so in his career.

PREDICTION: Florida State 66, North Florida 60