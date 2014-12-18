Florida State 93, North Florida 77: Montay Brandon scored a career-high 24 points and dished out eight assists as the host Seminoles disposed of the Ospreys.

Kiel Turpin turned in a career performance as well, scoring 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds for Florida State (5-5), which rebounded from a 20-point loss to No. 21 Notre Dame last time out. Phil Cofer added 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds and Xavier Rathan-Mayes contributed 11 points and led all players with nine assists for the Seminoles, who shot 58.6 percent.

Dallas Moore had 23 points to lead the offense for North Florida (6-5), which has lost two straight following a five-game win streak. Chris Davenport added 20 points and Beau Beech totaled 13 for the Ospreys.

North Florida kept it tight early in the first half, pulling to within 22-20 on a pair of free throws from Davenport with 8:13 remaining until halftime. Florida State began to take control from there, wrapping up the opening 20 on a 21-9 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Robbie Berwick on the half’s last possession, to take a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

After the break, the Ospreys made a quick surge, scoring six unanswered points to start the final frame but the Seminoles responded with a 17-5 spurt, led by five points from Brandon to expand their lead to 60-40 with just over 14 minutes to go. North Florida managed to creep to within 87-73 on a basket from Beech with 2:31 remaining but the deficit was far too great and Florida State coasted to the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has defeated North Florida all three times the teams have met, winning by an average of 14.7 points. ... Any comeback attempt by the Ospreys was hampered by their inability to strike from long range as they converted a mere 5-of-24 from beyond the arc. ... Brandon has led the Seminoles in scoring in three consecutive games - the first three times he has done so in his career.