Preview: North Florida at Illinois

Illinois opens its season with a “home” game against Atlantic Sun preseason favorite North Florida on Friday night. Although officially listed as a home game for the Fighting Illini, the contest is being played about 85 miles away at the 7,700-seat Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield while renovations at the State Farm Center on campus are being completed in time for a Dec. 2 christening against Notre Dame.

Illinois had a test run at the Prairie Capital Convention Center on Sunday when it thumped Division II Illinois-Springfield 104-69 in an exhibition game. The contest marked the debut of top-50 freshman guard recruit Jalen Coleman-Lands, who led all scorers with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and had three steals. Not bad considering Coleman-Lands had practiced just twice after sitting out 12 weeks with a stress fracture in his leg. “I thought he played as good or better than I thought he would,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “He’ll be the first to tell you he’s still got a long way to go. As he gets more reps and gets more in basketball shape, he can even take another jump.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (2014-15: 23-12): The Ospreys have four starters and three key reserves back from a squad that won both the regular season and A-Sun Tourney championship and made its first ever trip to the NCAA tournament, losing 81-77 to Robert Morris in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Beau Beech, a 6-foot-9 senior swingman who averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, was named the Atlantic Sun’s preseason player of the year while 6-8 senior forward Demarcus Daniels (9.3) returns after earning league defensive player of the year honors. “We don’t want to be like Vanilla Ice,” coach Matthew Driscoll said during a recent media session. “Our league has had several of those one-and-done wonders over the last five years and that’s something that we don’t want to do.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2014-15: 19-14): Groce is hoping the play of Coleman-Lands will help soften the blow of losing senior guard Tracy Abrams for the year to a torn Achilles. The Illini also will be without junior guard Kendrick Nunn (thumb), who averaged 11.1 points last season, and will get only a few minutes from 6-7 sophomore forward Leron Black who has been sidelined for over a month with a torn meniscus but is expected to play. Junior guard Malcolm Hill returns after averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a year ago.

TIP-INS

1. Charlotte transfer Mike Thorne Jr., a 6-foot-11 F/C, had 16 points in the exhibition win for Illinois.

2. North Florida also plays Louisville, LSU, Dayton, Arkansas and VCU in nonconference games.

3. Illinois junior F Darius Paul, a former MAC Freshman of the Year at Western Michigan, was dismissed from the team following his arrest for vandalism, public intoxication and resisting arrest during the team’s summer tour in France.

PREDICTION: Illinois 61, North Florida 57