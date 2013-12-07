Preview: North Florida at Indiana

Indiana tries to bounce back froma second loss to a nationally ranked foe in three games when it hostsNorth Florida on Saturday. The 23rd-ranked Hoosiers fell to Syracuse two gamesafter losing to Connecticut, giving Indiana the only two blemishes onits record this season. The Ospreys are in the middle of a three-gameroad swing that takes them to Alabama, Indiana and Michigan Stateover a two-week span.

Coach Tom Crean’s Hoosiers have playedwell at home, going 5-0, thanks in great part to the play of YogiFerrell, who leads the team in scoring (17.4), assists (3.6)and 3-point shooting (.412). The Hoosiers, despite heavy losses fromlast year’s squad, have continued to play great defense, holding teams to 66.9points and 36.6 percent shooting from the field. North Florida haseight players averaging more than six points a game, led by TravisWallace’s 12.4 ppg.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big TenNetwork

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (5-5):Playing against some opponents from major conferences, North Floridahas been slow to start many of its games, falling behind early and needing to work hardjust to try to get close. It was the same story against Alabamain their last outing, though coach Matthew Driscoll is happy with theway his team keeps fighting despite early deficits. “For somereason, teams have gotten fast starts against us, but our guys havebeen resilient and battled back all season,” Driscoll said.“Against teams of this level, our margin of error is very small. Wejust have to continue to stay focused and work hard.”

ABOUT INDIANA (6-2): Crean says he has to make surehe’s focused on the day-to-day work of preparing his team rather thanlooking ahead to what they can become by season’s end. “I get toofar ahead,” Crean told the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel. “I‘m pushingthe big picture too much. We have to make sure we’re maxing out everyday.” One player who has already made an impact is freshman Noah Vonleh, who averages 13.4 points and 9.9 rebounds - numbers that improve to 15.3 points and 11 rebounds if you discard his foul-plagued nightmare against UConn.

TIP-INS

1. North Florida didn’t have adouble-figure scorer for the first time this year in the loss toAlabama, with Charles McRoy and Devin Wilson leading the team witheight points apiece.

2. Indiana has grabbed moreoffensive rebounds than its opponent in all eight games this season.

3. The Hoosiers are 7-1 againstcurrent Atlantic Sun members, though this is their first meeting withthe Ospreys.

PREDICTION: Indiana 92, NorthFlorida 71