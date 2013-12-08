(Updated: CHANGES Indiana record to 7-2 in Para 2 CHANGES to four points in Moore item in Game Notebook)

No. 23 Indiana 89, North Florida 68:Yogi Ferrell scored 14 points and dished out seven assists to lead abalanced Hoosiers attack in a home win over the Ospreys.Evan Gordon had a season-high 15points on 7-of-9 shooting off the bench for Indiana (7-2). NoahVonleh added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who won theboard battle 49-40.

North Florida (5-6) was paced bya career-high 27 points from Dallas Moore, who hit 4-of-5 from 3-pointrange. Travis Wallace, the Ospreys’ leading scorer, finished 2-of-8from the field for four points but grabbed 11 rebounds.

Indiana scored the first fivepoints and gradually pulled away with the lead hitting13 with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half. The Ospreysfought back to within four with just under nine minutes left until the break, but a 14-0Hoosiers’ run upped the advantage to 20 before it settled at 17 at thebreak.

It was more of the same in thesecond half, with Indiana going on a 17-2 run to take a 30-point leadmidway through the stanza. The Hoosiers kept the offensive onslaughtgoing, though they just missed reaching the 90-point plateau for thefifth time this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moore also was held to four points in the Ospreys’ previous game against Alabama. …Will Sheehey continued his cold shooting, bringing his three-gameshooting totals to 7-of-22 from the field. … Indiana grabbed moreoffensive rebounds than its opponent for the ninth time this season.