Preview: North Florida at Louisville

Louisville is the nation’s second-winningest program during the past five years, and facing the Cardinals on their home court in November has proven to be an impossible challenge for opponents the past quarter century. North Florida visits Louisville on Saturday in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational trying to become the first team in 24 years to beat the Cardinals at home in November, a streak extended to 36 in a row thanks to two dominant Louisville routs to open 2015-16.

That is not to say the Ospreys don‘tt have a chance; North Florida opened its season by hitting a school-record 17 3-pointers and never trailed in a 93-81 victory over Illinois. “It should be a very interesting afternoon for our defensive scheme,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said in a blog post released on his website. The Cardinals have yet to be challenged in blowing out Samford and Hartford, holding opponents to 25.7 percent shooting from the field. Center Chinanu Onuaku scored a career-high 18 points Tuesday against Hartford, and point guard Quentin Snider has one turnover in two games while directing an offense averaging 86.5 points per contest.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (3-0): The Ospreys are off to their best start since 1994-95, leading the nation in 3-pointers per game (16) while shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc. Guard Dallas Moore is 10-of-18 from beyond the arc in averaging 24.5 points and 8.3 assists. Five Ospreys are averaging double figures in scoring, including forwards Chris Davenport (15 points, 9.7 rebounds) and Demarcus Daniels (13.3 points, 16-of-24 shooting from the field).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-0): The Cardinals returned only 17 percent of their scoring from last season, but that has not kept Louisville from scoring its most points in the first two games of a season (173) since 2007-08. Small forward Damion Lee, a transfer from Drexel who finished fourth in the nation in scoring last season (21.4 points per game), scored 18 points against Hartford and leads the Cardinals at 16 points per game. Onuaku, who lost his starting job as a freshman late last season, is averaging 14.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 blocks, hitting 13-of-18 shots from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Moore leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (25 assists, one turnover); Snider ranks fourth nationally (10 assists, one turnover).

2. The Cardinals have recorded fewer than 10 turnovers in five of their past six games dating back to last season.

3. Louisville has outscored its first two opponents 80-39 in the second half.

PREDICTION: Louisville 83, North Florida 71