Louisville 89, North Florida 61

Louisville broke open a close game with a dominating second half to earn an 89-61 victory over North Florida at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.

The Cardinals (3-0) ed 43-41 at the end of a back-and-forth first half that saw North Florida lead by as many as seven and Louisville by nine. It was still just 51-47 Cardinals after a 3-pointer by Ospreys guard Dallas Moore 4:34 into the second half, but Louisville went on an 18-2 run after that to put the game away. The Cardinals outscored the Ospreys 46-20 after intermission.

The Ospreys (3-1) went 9-for-16 from 3-point range over the opening 20 minutes to stay in the game, but then went 2-for-8 and got outrebounded 53-22.

Guard Damion Lee led Louisville with 24 points. Forward Raymond Spalding made eight of his 10 shots and had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Guard Beau Beech had 18 points to pace North Florida. He knocked down four 3-pointers, including a long attempt from near half-court at the first-half buzzer to get the Ospreys within two.

Louisville was without freshman forward Deng Adel, who started the first two games, because of a sprained left knee.