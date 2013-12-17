Preview: North Florida at Michigan State

Michigan State spent three weeks atop the coaches’ poll but the calendar turned to December and things haven’t gone so well for the Spartans, who are dealing with injuries, illnesses and suspensions as they prepare to host North Florida on Tuesday. Michigan State remained at No. 5 following its 79-65 loss to No. 18 North Carolina on Dec. 4 and a 67-63 victory Saturday against an Oakland team that arrived with a 2-8 record. The Spartans are hoping to have leading scorer Gary Harris back after he missed Saturday’s game with a bothersome ankle.

Keith Appling is also dealing with a sore right wrist and Adreian Payne has plantar fasciitis in his heel, but the second and third-leading scorers are also expected to continue playing. That’s not the case for 6-9 reserve forward Matt Costello, who is likely out a couple more weeks with mononucleosis, and 6-8 forward Kenny Kaminski, who has been suspended indefinitely for academic issues. With the shortage up front, the Spartans need Branden Dawson to step up as he did against Oakland, when he produced 16 points and 13 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (5-6): The Ospreys have been off since their 89-68 loss Dec. 7 to then-No. 23 Indiana, the third time they’ve gone down to a ranked opponent this season. They don’t have anyone averaging more than 12 points but freshman guard Dallas Moore is coming off a season-high 27 points against the Hoosiers. Travis Wallace is an undersized power forward at 6-6, but still averages 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (8-1): North Florida should have a real difficult time matching up with Payne, a 6-10 senior center who averages 16.3 points and eight rebounds. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Oakland, the third time this season he has reached those marks in the same game. The Ospreys don’t have a player taller than 6-7 in their starting frontcourt, so Payne should be in line for another double-double.

TIP-INS

1. Since scoring a season-high 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 29, Michigan State sophomore guard Denzel Valentine is a combined 1-for-11 in the last two games with two points.

2. Harris, Appling and Payne are shooting a combined 79.2 percent from the free throw line, while the rest of the team is shooting 57.4.

3. The tallest player in North Florida’s starting lineup is 6-8 shooting guard Beau Beech.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 84, North Florida 61