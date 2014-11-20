Preview: North Florida at Northwestern

Northwestern guard JerShon Cobb had one subpar outing and one solid performance and he is looking for more of the latter as the Wildcats host North Florida on Thursday. Cobb struggled to five points in a season-opening win over Houston Baptist but bounced back to score 16 points in Northwestern’s 69-56 victory over Brown on Monday. “I missed some easy shots Friday and I thought just by playing, I’d make them this game,” Cobb told reporters. “I just shot my shot.”

Cobb had three 3-pointers and the Wildcats were 8-of-14 overall from beyond the arc in the win over Brown. Northwestern allowed an average of 57 points in its two victories as it faces the Ospreys, who averaged 67.5 points while losing to South Carolina and beating Webber International. “This marks the second game we’ve started slowly and that is something we have to get figured out,” North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll told reporters after the win over Webber International. “We did a good job of playing unselfishly and also of taking care of the basketball in the second half.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (1-1): Guard Dallas Moore has opened the campaign with back-to-back 20-point outings and is shooting 64 percent from the field while making 7-of-10 from 3-point range and averaging 21.5 points. Forward Chris Davenport is chipping in 12 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. The Ospreys put up 50 shots from 3-point range in the first two games, making 40 percent of them.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2-0): Guard Sanjay Lumpkin had a big game against Brown and is averaging 11 points with a team-leading eight rebounds while making 8-of-10 shots from the field. Center Alex Olah is averaging a team-best 12.5 points to go along with an average of seven boards and he has recorded all four of the Wildcats’ blocked shots. Northwestern’s strong perimeter defense has limited opponents to 26.7 percent from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Olah had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Northwestern’s opener before producing only four points and four rebounds against Brown.

2. Driscoll posted his 100th career win (74 with the Ospreys) with the victory over Webber International.

3. Wildcats G Tre Demps is just 4-of-20 shooting through two games.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 62, North Florida 53