Preview: North Florida at South Carolina

Frank Martin’s rebuilding project at South Carolina hits Year 3 when the Gamecocks host North Florida on Friday. Martin’s teams have gone 28-38 over his first two seasons at South Carolina, but the former Kansas State coach returns four starters and 11 letterwinners from a squad that unexpectedly won two games in the SEC tournament last March. North Florida is a team on the rise in the Atlantic Sun and could turn heads with an early road win against a power-conference opponent.

The Gamecocks have reason to hope things begin to turn around in their third season under Martin, if only because they have experience playing in his system, which puts a heavy emphasis on defending. “It was good to see our guys playing through the disciplines that we teach,” Martin said after the team’s exhibition rout of cross-town Benedict College. “That’s what happens when you have experience on your team. You have guys that believe in the culture and they embrace it and understand it.” Albeit against an NCAA Division II team, the Gamecocks held Benedict to 18.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (2013-14: 16-16): The Ospreys were picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun in the preseason coaches poll, just behind upstart Florida Gulf Coast. North Florida returns three starters, including the backcourt duo of Dallas Moore (12.5 points, 2.6 assists) and Beau Beech (10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds). Both guards were picked for the preseason all-conference team, along with with 6-foot-8 forward Chris Davenport (7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2013-14: 14-20): The Gamecocks might have made more of an impact in the SEC a year ago if they hadn’t lost Villanova transfer Tyrone Johnson to a season-ending foot injury in mid-January. Johnson, who averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 assists in 16 games before the injury, joins sophomore Sindarius Thornwell (13.4 points) to form a dynamic backcourt, and sophomore guard Duane Notice came on strong at the end of last season. South Carolina doesn’t have a proven scorer in the post, but juniors Michael Carrera and Laimonas Chatkevicius are capable and sophomore Demetrius Henry is a potential breakout candidate.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina returns 71.3 percent of its scoring, 88.5 percent of its rebounds and 75.5 percent of its minutes played from last season.

2. The Gamecocks have won 13 straight season openers dating to a loss to Tennessee Tech to begin the 2000-01 campaign.

3. Moore ranks eighth on North Florida’s all-time list with a career scoring average of 12.5 points per game.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 79, North Florida 64