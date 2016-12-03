Preview: North Florida at Syracuse

After consecutive losses against quality opponents, No. 24 Syracuse is desperate for a victory heading into Saturday's home tilt with North Florida. The Orange fell to South Carolina and Wisconsin by a combined 31 points in the last week and really struggled offensively in each contest.

Syracuse won its first four games but shot 35-of-99 in its two recent losses and likely will be dropped from next week's poll. "It's an urgency now," Orange point guard Frank Howard told reporters. "We gotta go back and fix it now. We've got a tough schedule coming up. We just gotta come out and work hard." Syracuse can start the fixing process against a North Florida team that has lost three straight games, including a 91-60 setback to Florida its last time out. Obviously, Syracuse has the more talented roster, although Ospreys guard Dallas Moore might be the most dangerous individual player on the court in the contest.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, RSN, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (3-6): The Ospreys have played some tough competition this season, losing to Auburn by 17, Miami (Fla.) by 38, LSU by eight and Florida by 31. Moore averages 20.4 points - nearly twice as many as his closest teammate - and is averaging 30 on 22-of-37 shooting over the last two contests. In fact, since a poor performance in the season opener against Auburn, Moore is averaging 22.4 points on 52 percent shooting overall from the field and nearly 49 percent from beyond the arc - showing once again why he was a finalist last season for the Lou Henson Award, given to the nation's top mid-major player.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-2): The Orange have a deep squad, but only graduate transfer Andrew White III (15.5 points) has scored in double figures in all six games. White, however, has made only one-third of his shots in each of the last two contests and hasn't received much help from backcourt mate Howard, who is 5-of-15 during that stretch. Meanwhile, since recording 13 points and 12 rebounds against South Carolina State, forward Tyler Roberson has totaled one point on 0-of-5 shooting in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. All seven Syracuse players who have made a 3-pointer this season are shooting at least 38 percent from long range.

2. The Orange were outrebounded 25-9 in the second half by Wisconsin.

3. North Florida C Romelo Banks has totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds in his last three games but still is second on the team in scoring (10.4) and tops in rebounding (6.1).

PREDICTION: Syracuse 79, North Florida 72