Preview: North Texas at Arkansas

Arkansas prides itself on facilitating the “fastest 40 minutes in basketball.” So far, that tactic has worked to perfection as the Razorbacks look to extend their season-opening winning streak to five games Friday against visiting North Texas. Armed with one of the most athletic and deep teams in the Southeastern Conference, the Razorbacks are piling on the points - but they could face a challenge from a Mean Green team that has won four of its first five games.

The Razorbacks aren’t ready to proclaim themselves as challengers to top-ranked Kentucky, but their early-season showing has fans optimistic for an end to the school’s six-year NCAA Tournament drought. Arkansas is coming off an impressive 78-72 road victory over a Southern Methodist team that opened the season as a top-25 school. North Texas has one of the top rebounding units in the nation and is coming off a 67-52 triumph over Mississippi Valley State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SECN

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (4-1): The Mean Green boast a top-20 rebounding average (44 per game), and that dominance was on full display Wednesday as they outrebounded the Delta Devils 49-35 en route to the easy win. North Texas relies on a balanced attack on the boards, with Colin Voss leading the way at 6.6 per contest and seven players averaging at least three rebounds. Jordan Williams leads the team in scoring at 13.6 points but is struggling with both his shot (37.9 percent) and his handle (3.8 turnovers per game).

ABOUT ARKANSAS (4-0): The Razorbacks believe they have a future pro in forward Bobby Portis, who has grown more than an inch to 6-11 since joining the team. Portis, who played AAU ball under the tutelage of former Razorbacks great Corliss Williamson, is well aware of the school’s Tournament drought - and wants nothing more than to end it. “This team has to make the Tournament, really,” he said earlier this week. “It is our time. For our state, this is our pro team. Walk down the street to the gas station, you see Razorback stuff everywhere.”

TIP-INS

1. Portis averages a team-high 17.5 points on 58.7 percent shooting from the field and has hit 5-of-6 from long range so far this season.

2. The Razorbacks are a top-5 team in assists per game (21.3), with G Rashad Madden leading the way at 5.5.

3. Friday marks the beginning of a challenging stretch for the Mean Green, who also face Oklahoma State and Creighton over their next five games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 88, North Texas 70