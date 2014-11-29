FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas 89, North Texas 73
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Arkansas 89, North Texas 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arkansas 89, North Texas 73: Michael Qualls hit four 3-pointers en route to a career-best 22-point performance as the Razorbacks pulled away late against the visiting Mean Green.

Qualls added nine rebounds while Anthlon Bell had 15 points on the strength of four 3-pointers for Arkansas (5-0), which is off to its best start since 2006. Rashad Madden contributed 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the victory.

T.J. Taylor’s 16 points paced North Texas (4-2), which surrendered 51 second-half points in the opener of a three-game road trip. Jordan Williams added 15 points while Muhammed Ahmed had 12 and Maurice Aniefiok chipped in 10.

Neither team led by more than four points until 6:47 remained in the first half, when a Qualls jumper following an Arkansas jump-ball win gave the Razorbacks a 28-23 advantage. The Mean Green battled back to take the lead on an Ahmed layup, but were held scoreless for the final 2:48 as Arkansas rode a Madden jumper with a minute left to carry a 38-36 edge into the break.

Bell knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers and Qualls added a long-range shot later in the half as the Razorbacks went up by seven, but Aniefiok and Taylor countered with 3-pointers to make it a 52-51 game with 13:50 remaining. A DeAndre Harris dunk gave North Texas the lead less than two minutes later, but Anton Beard hit a 3-pointer on the next possession, Bell added a three-point play with 7:18 remaining to cap an 11-2 run and the Mean Green didn’t threaten again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas has won 18 straight non-conference home games and has yet to lose in 14 meetings with North Texas. ... The Mean Green shot just 11-for-24 from the free-throw line. ... The Razorbacks committed six turnovers, well below their previous season low of 12.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.