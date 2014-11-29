Arkansas 89, North Texas 73: Michael Qualls hit four 3-pointers en route to a career-best 22-point performance as the Razorbacks pulled away late against the visiting Mean Green.

Qualls added nine rebounds while Anthlon Bell had 15 points on the strength of four 3-pointers for Arkansas (5-0), which is off to its best start since 2006. Rashad Madden contributed 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the victory.

T.J. Taylor’s 16 points paced North Texas (4-2), which surrendered 51 second-half points in the opener of a three-game road trip. Jordan Williams added 15 points while Muhammed Ahmed had 12 and Maurice Aniefiok chipped in 10.

Neither team led by more than four points until 6:47 remained in the first half, when a Qualls jumper following an Arkansas jump-ball win gave the Razorbacks a 28-23 advantage. The Mean Green battled back to take the lead on an Ahmed layup, but were held scoreless for the final 2:48 as Arkansas rode a Madden jumper with a minute left to carry a 38-36 edge into the break.

Bell knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers and Qualls added a long-range shot later in the half as the Razorbacks went up by seven, but Aniefiok and Taylor countered with 3-pointers to make it a 52-51 game with 13:50 remaining. A DeAndre Harris dunk gave North Texas the lead less than two minutes later, but Anton Beard hit a 3-pointer on the next possession, Bell added a three-point play with 7:18 remaining to cap an 11-2 run and the Mean Green didn’t threaten again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas has won 18 straight non-conference home games and has yet to lose in 14 meetings with North Texas. ... The Mean Green shot just 11-for-24 from the free-throw line. ... The Razorbacks committed six turnovers, well below their previous season low of 12.