Preview: North Texas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma had to rally from a 16-point deficit in its season opener, but the Sooners hope to have an easier time when they make their home debut Monday against North Texas in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. Oklahoma dug an early hole before claiming an 82-73 win over Alabama on Friday in Dallas. The Mean Green also opened with a win, but they will step up the competition level Monday after edging NAIA opponent Northwood 72-67 on Friday.

The Sooners leaned on a pair of sophomores in the opener, as Buddy Hield scored a career-high 19 points and Gonzaga transfer Ryan Spangler made a big impression in his Sooners debut after sitting out last season, collecting 15 points and 12 rebounds. “We don’t go into ballgames thinking, ‘The sophomore group’s younger,’ ” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “They’re just good players who have lofty goals, want to make progress, love being in the gym. They just want to keep getting better.” Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-1 and has won the last three meetings, with its only loss to North Texas coming in 1966.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (1-0): The Mean Green will have a slight height advantage at times with 6-10 Keith Coleman and 6-8 Armani Flannigan starting in the front court, but they don’t get much production in the post and lean heavily on a three-guard lineup. The three starters in the backcourt all averaged nine points or more for last season’s 12-20 squad, so North Texas should be improved. That trio played well in the opener, as Alzee Williams poured in 22 points, Chris Jones added 13 points and six rebounds and Jordan Williams had nine points and 10 boards.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-0): The Sooners might experience some growing pains early on, starting three sophomores and freshman point guard Jordan Woodard alongside senior swingman Cameron Clark. Woodard held his own in his collegiate debut, struggling with his shot but managing 10 points and seven assists with only two turnovers. The Sooners lost their top three scorers off last year’s team, but Hield appears ready to pick up the slack, putting up 19 against the Crimson Tide after averaging 25 in two exhibition games.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma has won 20 consecutive home openers and 33 of the last 34.

2. The Sooners have won five straight home games and have not trailed at any points in the past four. The last time they were behind at home was in the first half of a Feb. 9 win against Kansas.

3. North Texas, which shot a paltry 28.5 percent from 3-point range last season, went 3-for-17 from behind the arc in the opener.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 98, North Texas 71