Oklahoma 95, North Texas 82: Buddy Hield scored a career-high 23 points and Tyler Neal added 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the host Sooners cruised in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic.

Ryan Spangler contributed 11 points and nine rebounds, and Cameron Clark and Je‘lon Hornbeak also scored 11 apiece for Oklahoma (2-0), which won its 21st consecutive home opener and its 34th in the last 35 seasons. Hield was 7-of-14 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers while finishing 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Alzee Williams led North Texas (1-1) with 24 points and Keith Coleman collected 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Jones scored 16 off the bench and fellow reserve Jordan Williams added 13 for the Mean Green.

The Sooners trailed by four early, but they used an 8-0 run to take the lead and never trailed again. They bumped the margin as wide as 14 in the first half before taking a 48-38 lead into halftime.

After going 3-for-17 from 3-point range in its season opener, North Texas stayed in the game with red-hot outside shooting, hitting 8-of-18 from behind the arc. The Mean Green pulled within 66-62 on Jordan Williams’ 3-pointer with 12:19 remaining, but Hornbeak answered with a 3-pointer and Hield scored Oklahoma’s next seven points as the Sooners shut down the rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sooners have won six straight home games dating to last season. … Hield has topped his career-best mark for points in each of the first two games of the season, scoring 19 in a season-opening win over Alabama. … Oklahoma has won four straight meetings since dropping its first game against North Texas in 1966.