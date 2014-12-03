Preview: North Texas at Oklahoma State

Fresh off winning the three-day MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas, Oklahoma State will be looking to start 7-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in nearly 80 years when the Cowboys host North Texas on Wednesday. Despite losing a pair of players to the NBA draft, Oklahoma State has won its first six games by an average of 23 points. “It’s always good to be 6-0, but I don’t even look at it in those terms,” Cowboys coach Travis Ford said. “The only expectation we have is to get better every day.”

Senior swingman Le’Bryan Nash, averaging a team-high 18.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, led the way with 21 points against in-state rival Tulsa in the MGM championship game to earn tournament MVP honors. Junior guard Phil Forte is right behind Nash at 17.2 points per game, giving Oklahoma State the highest-scoring tandem in the Big 12. North Texas is coming off an 89-73 loss at unbeaten Arkansas - ranked No. 21 in this week’s coaches poll - and is 1-14 against the Cowboys, including 0-8 in Stillwater.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (4-2): Senior guard and leading scorer Jordan Williams (13.8 points) was a childhood friend of Nash’s and led his high school team to two victories in three matchups against Nash as seniors in Texas. “I talk with Le’Bryan all the time, and he’s always been a great friend,” Williams said. “But on the court, I would definitely call what we have a rivalry. I’m going to give him everything I’ve got, and I know he’s going to do the same thing. I’m really looking forward to matching up with him.” Williams needs to take better care of the ball, having recorded more turnovers (22) than assists (20).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (6-0): With the departure of standout point guard Marcus Brown, the Cowboys had high hopes for LSU transfer Anthony Hickey Jr. as a replacement. Hickey, who averaged at least 8.4 points in each of his three seasons in Baton Rouge, got off to a slow start and scored a total of 13 points while making 1-of-7 3-pointers in his first three games. He has picked up his game dramatically, scoring a season-high 15 points in a victory over Milwaukee and following that up with 12- and 14-point outings in Las Vegas while knocking down seven of his last 10 3-point tries.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State, which is 190-4 in non-conference home games since 1987, last opened 7-0 in consecutive seasons in 1936-38.

2. North Texas G T.J. Taylor was moved to point guard for the past two games and responded with season highs in points (16) and assists (4) versus Arkansas.

3. The Cowboys are ranked in the top 10 nationally in steals (11.3) and field-goal percentage defense (33.8).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 72, North Texas 55