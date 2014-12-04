Oklahoma State 87, North Texas 61: Phil Forte scored a career-high 32 points as the host Cowboys opened 7-0 for the second straight season.

Forte finished 8-of-13 from the floor and buried five 3-pointers as Oklahoma State rolled despite the absence of leading scorer and rebounder Le‘Bryan Nash. Michael Cobbins added 14 points and nine rebounds and Anthony Allen contributed 12 points, seven points and three blocked shots.

Jeremy Combs scored 13 points and Jordan Williams added 11 for the Mean Green (4-3), who were dominated on the glass by nearly a 2-to-1 margin (45-23). Combs also had five rebounds for North Texas, which has dropped three of four.

North Texas held its own in the early going and took a 25-22 lead on a layup by Armani Flannigan at the eight-minute mark. Forte sparked a 20-5 run to close the half and send Oklahoma State to the locker room with a 42-30 lead.

Forte knocked down another 3-pointer as the Cowboys opened 49-33 lead before turning the game into a laugher. With Oklahoma ahead by 16, Forte scored the final seven points of an 8-0 run to push the lead to 67-43 with 9:44 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nash, who is averaging 18.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, was held out due to disciplinary reasons, while swingman Leyton Hammonds also was sidelined due to an ankle injury. ... North Texas F Colin Voss had eight points in the opening half but was held scoreless after intermission. ... Forte’s previous career high was 26 points last season against West Virginia.