Preview: North Texas at Rutgers

There are plenty of reasons Rutgers can feel good about being 4-0 as it hosts North Texas on Wednesday with a shot at matching its best start in 15 seasons. The Scarlet Knights have used a complete team effort to remain as one of only six unbeaten teams in the Big Ten.

Rutgers is rolling through a less-than-strenuous non-conference schedule by an average of 17.5 points, matching its first four-game winning streak since the 2012-13 season. The Scarlet Knights are doing their work on the boards, where they rank fifth in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-18.5. DeShawn Freeman (7.3 rebounds per game), C.J. Gettys (6.8), Mike Williams (5.3) and Jonathan Laurent (5.0) pace Rutgers on the glass. North Texas, picked to finish 10th in Conference USA, lost its last two games - to Texas Tech and Drexel - by an average of 24 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (1-2): The Mean Green won 12 games last season, but need to reinvigorate an offense that is tied for 323rd among the 347 Division I teams at 63.6 points per game. Deckie Johnson (14 points per game), Jeremy Combs (11) and A.J. Lawson (10) are the top scorers. Combs averaged 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds in 2015-16, and leads the team in field goal percentage this season at 61.1 percent.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-0): Neither of Rutgers’ top two scorers - Nigel Johnson (14 points) and Williams (11.8) – has started this season and its bench outscored Niagara 42-3 during its 78-65 victory Nov. 20. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told reporters: “I’ve never been a starter guy. I like the finishers. That’s important to me. The way I coach, you gotta be ready.’’ Candido Sa and Freeman average 1.8 blocks apiece.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers opened the 2000-01 season with five straight wins, but finished 11-16.

2. North Texas made 60.6 percent of its foul shots, tied for 314th in the country.

3. Corey Sanders leads the Scarlet Knights with four assists per game.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 88, North Texas 61