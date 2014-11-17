Preview: Northwestern at Brown

Northwestern fans were excited to get a first-hand look at the best recruiting class in school history Friday, one they hope can eventually take the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament. However, the 65-58 win against lowly Houston Baptist showed the fans and second-year coach Chris Collins that a lot of work remains before this group can reach its goal. The young Wildcats look to continue their development at Brown on Monday.

Northwestern trailed at the half, shot 38.3 percent overall and was outrebounded 40-36 by a much smaller Houston Baptist club that went 2-16 in the Southland Conference last season and was picked to finish last again this year. “We’re still a work in progress,” Collins said. “We’re still trying to search and find. It’s November 14th. It’s going to be a long journey.” Brown has four starters returning from a squad that finished over .500 for the first time in six years last season and knocked off St. Peters 70-58 in its Friday opener.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Ivy League Digital Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN: (1-0): With top returning scorers JerShon Cobb and Tre Demps combining for only six points on 2-of-15 shooting Friday, Romanian center Alex Olah came alive after intermission, scoring 18 of his 21 points to lead the comeback. Freshman point guard Bryant McIntosh played well, especially in the first half when the team struggled, finishing with 12 points and six assists without a turnover. Freshman forward Vic Law, the most acclaimed player in the recruiting class, had 13 points and seven boards.

ABOUT BROWN (1-0): The one starter Brown lost from last season was Sean McGonagill, who averaged 17.4 points and graduated as the school’s third all-time leading scorer. Sophomore point guard Tavon Blackmon played McGonagill’s role Friday, scoring a career-high 18 points, and two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Cedric Kuakumensah added 15 in the win. The 6-9 junior has 162 career blocked shots and needs two more to become the school’s all-time leader.

TIP INS

1. Northwestern freshman Scottie Lindsey scored three points in eight minutes, and freshmen Johnnie Vasser and Gavin Skelly did not play Friday.

2. The Wildcats beat Brown last season 58-52 as Kuakumensah scored 10 points.

3. Cobb, a fifth-year senior who averaged 12.8 points last season before he tore his meniscus late last season, scored just five points on 2-of-8 shooting against Houston Baptist.

PREDICTION: Brown 72, Northwestern 68