Northwestern 69, Brown 56: JerShon Cobb scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half as the Wildcats rebounded from a struggle in the opener to beat the Bears. Sanjay Lumpkin added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern (2-0), which struggled in the opener before pulling out a 65-58 win against a Houston Baptist team that went 2-16 in the Southland Conference last season and was picked to finish last again this year. Tre Demps scored 11 points off the bench for the Wildcats, who hit 8-of-14 shots from beyond the arc.

Leland King had 17 points for Brown (1-1), which has four starters returning from a squad that finished over .500 for the first time in six years last season and knocked off St. Peters 70-58 in Friday’s opener. JR Hobbie scored 12 points off the bench as the Bears were held to 36.4 percent shooting.

Lumpkin got the offense going when he snapped an early tie with a shot from the arc, and Demps then nailed a jumper and 3-pointer before Vic Law dunked off a nice feed from fellow freshman Bryant McIntosh for a 15-6 lead just over six minutes in. Northwestern never trailed in the first half, leading by as many as 11 and settling for a 36-26 lead at the break behind nine points from Lumpkin and Demps.

Cobb took over after intermission with eight points in the first 3 1/2 minutes that pushed the edge to 48-30, and the Bears couldn’t mount a rally. Cobb, who averaged 12.2 points last season before a knee injury ended his season in February, scored five points on 2-of-8 shooting in the opener.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats knocked down 5-of-8 shots from the arc in the opening half. … Northwestern C Alex Olah, who scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half in the win against Houston Baptist, had one point in the first half in this one and finished with four points. … Two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Cedric Kuakumensah recorded one blocked shot; his 163 career blocks is tied for most in school history.