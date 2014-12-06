Preview: Northwestern at Butler

After a mostly positive stretch away from home, Butler returns to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday for the first time in two weeks when it hosts Northwestern. The Bulldogs followed up an impressive third-place finish in the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas - capped by a win over Big East rival Georgetown - with a 77-54 triumph at Indiana State on Wednesday. Roosevelt Jones and Kellen Dunham led five players in double figures with 14 points apiece as the Bulldogs shot 53.8 percent.

By the time Saturday rolls around, the Wildcats will have gone two weeks without a victory after dropping the Cancun Challenge title game and then an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest at home against Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Alex Olah led the way with 19 points in the 66-58 setback, which gave Northwestern seven straight games with fewer than 70 points to begin the season. The Wildcats won 16 of the first 21 meetings with Butler, but the Bulldogs have claimed four in a row over the past 28 seasons.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-2): Even considering their slow-tempo style, the Wildcats’ low offensive numbers have been notable during a 1-2 stretch in which they’ve averaged 51.7 points. The overall struggles of guard Tre Demps have something to do with it as the junior has shot 35.9 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from 3-point distance - both sharp drops from his sophomore campaign - and has gone 10-for-30 during the three-game swoon. Fellow captain JerShon Cobb, who averaged 12.2 points last season, is averaging 5.1 on 29.7 percent in 2014-15.

ABOUT BUTLER (6-1): The Bulldogs talked after the Indiana State game how they were ready for a physical encounter, which is the style of one of the top defensive teams in the country. Butler held the Sycamores to 37.5 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers that turned into 26 points as the in-state rivals became the sixth team in seven games to be held to fewer than 60 points by the Bulldogs. Kameron Woods grabbed 12 rebounds to help Butler post a 39-26 advantage on the glass and move into 10th place on the school’s all-time list.

TIP-INS

1. Olah is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over his last four games.

2. Dunham has scored at least 11 points in each contest this season.

3. Wildcats senior G Dave Sobolewski, who has just six points in 29 minutes on the season, had a game-high 21 points in the prior meeting in 2012, which Butler won 74-65.

PREDICTION: Butler 65, Northwestern 57