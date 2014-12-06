Butler 65, Northwestern 56: Kellen Dunham scored 19 points as the host Bulldogs pulled away from the Wildcats for their third straight win.

Roosevelt Jones scored 12 and had three of his team’s six blocked shots for Butler (7-1), which has won eight of its last 10 games against Big Ten opponents and five straight over Northwestern. Kameron Woods finished with seven points and nine rebounds while Alex Barlow had eight points and four steals.

Bryant McIntosh came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (5-3) with 12 points. Fellow reserve Vic Law hit two late 3-pointers en route to 10 points and Alex Olah had 11 points in Northwestern’s third consecutive loss.

Andrew Chrabascz and Barlow had back-to-back three-point plays in the final minute of the first half to give Butler a 34-28 lead at the break. Tyler Wideman scored and Dunham ended a frantic sequence with a 3-pointer to make it 43-33 with 15 minutes to go.

Nathan Taphorn had a dunk and a 3-pointer to help the Wildcats get within 47-44 midway through the second half and Law’s triple cut Northwestern’s deficit to two points with seven minutes remaining. Law hit another from long range to make it a three-point gap with 3:11 left before Dunham scored and Barlow had a steal and a layup to spark a game-ending 8-2 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler has won 17 straight non-conference games at home. ... Jones had four of the Bulldogs season low-tying six assists. ... Northwestern was 6-for-18 from 3-point range while Dunham’s 3 early in the second half was the lone make in five attempts for Butler.