Butler sends Northwestern to third straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS -- Northwestern coach Chris Collins said a change was needed to the lineup to help remedy his team’s recent slow starts.

The second-year coach followed through and was pleased with the early production, but the final outcome was the same as the Wildcats fell to the 23rd-ranked Butler Bulldogs 65-56 at freshly renovated Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Guard Kellen Dunham scored 19 points to lead Butler (7-1), which improved to 4-0 at home.

Northwestern (5-3) has lost three straight games and has been outscored 96-66 during the first halves of those games.

“I thought we played better,” Collins said. “For me, it was not about putting blame on any player or players. We had just not got off to good starts.”

Collins said the players need to be the ones to set the tone for how the team plays, and that was the challenge he presented to his veteran players. So, out were freshman guard Bryant McIntosh and forward Vic Law, replaced by sophomore guard Dave Sobolewski and junior guard Tre Demps.

“I thought (the veterans) did a good job,” Collins said. “I thought it was the best Bryant and Vic had played.”

McIntosh led a trio of double-digit scorers with 12 points, center Alex Olah added 11 and Law had 10.

McIntosh liked the enthusiasm his teammates showed early as he sat out the opening tip for the first time in his early collegiate career.

The Hoosier native tied the score, 28-28, on a jump shot with 2:07 to play in the first half, but that was the last bucket for Northwestern in the half.

“You are just playing basketball,” he said of coming off the bench. “I am not putting much thought on it. It is something coach Collins ask me to do, and I am just trying to do the best I can.”

Butler found success by getting to the basket and drawing fouls to close the opening half strong.

During the final minute of the half, Butler guard Alex Barlow and forward Andrew Chrabascz drove the lane for layups and were fouled. Both converted for the old-fashioned 3-point play on a 6-0 run and Butler equaled its largest lead of the half, 34-28.

“The last minutes of the first half were key,” Collins said. “Instead of going into the half with the lead or tied, we are down six. When you play a low-scoring ... game, that is a tough thing.”

Guard Jershon Cobb fired in a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ first possession of the second half, but that was short-lived as Butler followed with a 9-2 run and a 43-33 lead that forced Collins to call a timeout.

“My thought was this was going to be like going to the dentist,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. “It was going to be who could grind out a win. That is how (Northwestern) plays.”

Forward Kameron Woods had four points during the run, which was capped off with a 3-pointer from Dunham.

Slowly the Wildcats chipped away at the lead, several times cutting it to two -- the last coming when McIntosh hit a jumper to make it 53-51 with 5:16 to play.

“This is the best we have played,” Collins said. “We just played a really good team on their home floor. We are right there. You take away that last minute of the first half and a couple tough turnovers late we are right there. We are not far off.”

But again the Bulldogs pulled away.

Dunham led Butler with 19 points and Jones added 12. Woods pulled down a game-high nine rebounds to go along with his seven points.

“I felt like there was going to be an opening maybe in each half where we could bust through the door,” Holtmann said. “We did that late in both halves. I am just proud of our guys.”

Butler dominated the battle in the paint despite the Wildcats having the height advantage with the 7-foot Olah. The Bulldogs outscored Northwestern 22-6 inside in the first half and 38-20 by the finish.

Northwestern was able to hold Butler to a season-low 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs averaged 6.4 of 17.7 in their first seven games.

“When you lose by 18 in the paint and you get outshot at the free-throw line 28-7, that is going to be tough to overcome,” Collins said.

He added that, when Olah got touches down low, the Butler defense swarmed to the big man from Romania. The pressure also led to a couple of early travel calls.

“Today for us was a good step in the right direction -- we had not been playing well,” Collins said. “Although we are disappointed in the end result, this is the best we have played in a while.”

NOTES: Butler is Northwestern’s first ranked opponent of six scheduled, according to the AP poll. ... Northwestern G Bryant McIntosh (Greensburg High School) and C Alex Olah (Traders Point Christian Academy) each attended high schools located within an hour of Butler University. ... Entering the game, Northwestern’s 5-2 start was its best since the Wildcats opened the 2012-13 with a 7-0 mark. ... Butler entered with 16 straight non-conference home wins. ... Butler has won the last five games against Northwestern, but the Wildcats lead the all-time series, 16-10. ... Chris Holtermann is Butler’s interim head coach, as Brandon Miller was granted a medical leave of absence on Oct. 2.