Butler's Baldwin beats Northwestern in last second

Freshman guard Kamar Baldwin hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc with half a second to play to lift Butler past Northwestern 70-68 Wednesday in a back-and-forth Gavitt Tipoff Game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Junior forward Kelan Martin finished with a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs, who beat Northwestern for the sixth straight time and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Sophomore forward Vic Law scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats (2-1).

Related Coverage Preview: Northwestern at Butler

Martin scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the second half, helping Butler grab a 46-42 lead and forcing Northwestern to call timeout.

The Wildcats battled back, running off seven straight points and taking a 60-54 lead on a 3-pointer by Law with 5:45 to play. It was the largest lead either team had enjoyed at that point, and the game stayed close to the final seconds.

After a turnover by Northwestern, Butler coach Chris Holtmann called timeout with 13 seconds left. Baldwin dribbled to his left, went behind his back to gain separation and then buried an 18-footer for the game-winner.

Baldwin finished with 11 points.

Northwestern led 32-29 at halftime. Law had nine points and four rebounds in the first half for the Wildcats. Butler shot just 32.4 percent from the floor in the first half and connected on 2 of 13 3-point attempts.

Junior guard Bryant McIntosh added 12 points, and junior guard Scottie Lindsay had 10 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern.

Butler senior forward Andrew Chrabascz added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who capitalized on 16 Northwestern turnovers to help overcome cold shooting.

Butler shot just 38.3 percent from the floor in the game, while Northwestern hit 48 percent of its shots.