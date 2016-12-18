Lumpkin helps Northwestern stave off Dayton

Four players scored in double figures as Northwestern started fast and held off a late Dayton rally for a 67-64 victory in Saturday's opener of a State Farm Chicago Legends doubleheader at the United Center.

Sanjay Lumpkin collected 14 points and 14 rebounds while Bryant McIntosh had 13 points - including two free throws with 7 seconds remaining to help lock down the sixth straight win for Northwestern (9-2).

Nathan Taphorn and Scottie Lindsey each added 11 for the winners.

Scoochie Smith had a game-high 18 points - including nine in the final 2:16 - while Charles Cooke added 12 as Dayton (7-3) saw a five-game winning streak snapped.

The Flyers rallied from a 23-point halftime deficit but the Wildcats kept them at bay by hitting 6 of 8 free throws attempts in the last 38 seconds.

Northwestern opened the game with 11 unanswered points and added a 15-0 run over a nearly 8-minute span later in the half en route to a 40-17 lead by intermission. Lumpkin closed the first half with eight points and 10 rebounds, including nine defensive boards.

Dayton made a game of it in the second half as it used a 15-1 surge to climb to within eight points at 56-48 after a Cooke lay-in with 5:43 left in regulation.

Northwestern briefly restored a double-digit lead before Dayton scored seven straight - including a Smith 3 pointer with 1:28 left that cut the lead to 59-55.

A McIntosh jumper with 1 minute left restored a six-point lead but Pollard replied with a layup that cut the Wildcat lead to 61-57 with 43 seconds showing.

Northwestern resumes play on Tuesday at home against IUPUI and hosts Houston Baptist on Thursday. Dayton opens a three-game homestead to wrap up 2016 with a Wednesday match against Vanderbilt.