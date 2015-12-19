Preview: Northwestern at DePaul

Many experts have questioned Northwestern’s strength of schedule, but there’s no denying the Wildcats’ improved play this season. Coach Chris Collins’ squad aims for its first 10-1 start since the 2011-12 season on Saturday as the Wildcats take on DePaul at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Point guard Bryant McIntosh leads a balanced attack with 15.6 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting for Northwestern, which is riding a six-game winning streak and ranks ninth nationally with a 1.72 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Wildcats’ detractors point to their strength of schedule, which ranks 270th in the country thanks to wins over UMass Lowell, Fairfield, Columbia, New Orleans, SIU Edwardsville, Chicago State, and Mississippi Valley State. Northwestern also beat Missouri and Virginia Tech but fell 80-69 to North Carolina. The Wildcats’ true test begins with the start of Big Ten play at Nebraska on Dec. 30, but first they’ll need to be careful not to overlook DePaul, which has lost its last two following four straight wins.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (9-1): The Wildcats have never played in the NCAA Tournament, but they have all the pieces to make a serious run, starting with the backcourt of Tre Demps and McIntosh, who is shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. Collins also relies heavily on senior center Alex Olah, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th career double-double in Tuesday’s 78-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. The 7-foot Olah averages 11.8 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats, who rank second in the Big Ten with 10.1 3-pointers per game.

ABOUT DEPAUL (5-5): Northwestern and its long-range shooters could present a problem for the Blue Demons, who allowed Stanford to shoot 49 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from 3-point range in Tuesday’s 79-60 loss. Guard Billy Garrett Jr., a preseason All-Big East second team selection, averages a team-high 14.2 points and bounced back from a poor game against Little Rock with 15 points at Stanford. Senior guard Aaron Simpson scored 16 points against the Cardinal to lead the Blue Demons, who have committed 20 turnovers in each of their last two games.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul holds a 20-10 advantage in the series, although the teams have split the last 14 meetings.

2. The teams share a common opponent in Chicago State, which lost 77-35 to Northwestern and 96-72 to DePaul.

3. Northwestern has held five of its first 10 opponents to under 30 percent shooting from the field.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 83, DePaul 67