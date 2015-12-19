Northwestern 78, DePaul 70 (OT)

Freshman forward Aaron Falzon drilled two clutch 3-pointers in overtime to lift Northwestern to a 78-70 victory over DePaul on Saturday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Senior guard Tre Demps paced Northwestern (10-1) with 18 points as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games despite falling short of their 38 percent 3-point prowess for the season.

Northwestern made just 6 of 27 from long range, but Falzon shrugged off an 0-for-6 showing during regulation to hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:33 left in overtime. Point guard Bryant McIntosh added 13 points and eight assists.

Senior forward Myke Henry delivered 24 points and eight rebounds while senior guard Aaron Simpson added 13 points for DePaul (5-6), which dropped its third game in a row.

The lead changed hands six times in the first half as neither team led by more than five points. Henry’s free throw with 28 seconds left gave the Blue Demons a 30-29 halftime edge.

Northwestern took its first lead of the second half with 2:59 to play when McIntosh drove the lane and dished to Sanjay Lumpkin (14 points) for a layup that made it 58-57.

DePaul quickly regained the lead on pairs of free throws by junior guard Billy Garrett and Henry, but Northwestern evened the score and had the chance to win in regulation. Guard Scottie Lindsey’s 3-pointer rimmed off with five seconds left, then Demps’ 15-foot leaner rolled off at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Wildcats took the lead for good on Falzon’s 3-pointer with 3:33 to play. DePaul went 3 minutes, 20 seconds without a point as Northwestern reeled off 10 in a row to take control.