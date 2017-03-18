Preview: Northwestern vs. Gonzaga

Top-seeded Gonzaga seeks its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance when it faces eighth-seeded Northwestern in Saturday's second-round West Region matchup in Salt Lake City. The Bulldogs won their NCAA Tournament opener for the ninth straight time while the Wildcats are fresh off the first Tournament win in school history.

Northwestern aims to record an epic upset after edging Vanderbilt 68-66 on Thursday, and coach Chris Collins is striving to make sure his team doesn't celebrate too long. "The Tournament is about one thing, trying to see another day," Collins said in the postgame press conference. "And we fortunately were able to do that, and we've got to get back and get regrouped and get ready to play one of the very best teams in the country in Gonzaga on Saturday." The Bulldogs were stout in the second half while dispatching South Dakota State 66-46, and junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss said his squad needs to play a much-improved game in the second round. "We were able to grind out a tough game, not a pretty game," Williams-Goss told reporters after the contest. "It feels good when you win a game when you know you didn't play your best."

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (24-11): Standout junior guard Bryant McIntosh scored 25 points against Vanderbilt for his 11th 20-point performance of the season and hit the tying and go-ahead free throws with 14.6 seconds left. McIntosh leads the Wildcats in scoring (14.7 points) and assists (5.2) while junior guard Scottie Lindsey (14.2 points) and sophomore forward Vic Law (12.1) also average double digits in points. Northwestern is stingy on defense, as it allows an average of 65.1 points and held seven opponents to 60 or fewer.

ABOUT GONZAGA (33-1): The Bulldogs scored under 70 points for just the fourth time all season in their first-round game as they shot 39.7 percent - including 8-of-30 from 3-point range - and were 8-of-14 from the free-throw line. Junior power forward Johnathan Williams (10 points, 6.7 rebounds) was Gonzaga's top performer by providing strong defense against South Dakota State standout Mike Daum (17 points - more than eight below his average) and collecting 14 rebounds to raise his average to 10.8 boards over the last eight contests. "J3 is one of those guys that what he does gets the rest of the guys excited and gets us going," coach Mark Few told reporters. "We're at our best when we play with emotion. You look back at all our really good games this year, it's been when we've been high emotion and high energy."

TIP-INS

1. This is the first-ever meeting between Gonzaga and Northwestern.

2. Williams-Goss (team-best 16.6 points) was held to nine points on 4-of-13 shooting by South Dakota State.

3. Wildcats sophomore C Dererk Pardon was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line against Vanderbilt after being just 31-of-60 prior to the contest.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 70, Northwestern 65