Preview: Northwestern at Illinois

Illinois looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts in-state rival Northwestern on Saturday. The Fighting Illini have dropped three consecutive games, including a 68-60 loss to Iowa on Wednesday, to see their hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament bid take a severe hit. Illinois returns home where it has won four of its last five games and 10 of 12 overall, as its tries to regroup by beating the Wildcats in Champaign for the first time since Jan. 6, 2011.

Northwestern looks to continue its late-season surge after pulling away in the second half to upset Indiana 72-65 on Wednesday. The Wildcats have won four Big Ten games in a row for the first time since the 1966-67 campaign and set their sights on downing the Fighting Illini for the third straight time on the road. “We’re playing well and the guys are confident,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “I‘m really proud of what we’ve done in these last couple of weeks.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (14-14, 5-10 Big Ten): Tre Demps matched a career high with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the win over Hoosiers. Alex Olah recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season, and also recorded two blocked shots to move into sole possession of first place on the school’s all-time list with 138. Vic Law, who is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week, tallied 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench to finish in double figures for the second straight game.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (17-11, 7-8): Rayvonte Rice led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds in a reserve role and Ahmad Starks matched his career high with 19 points in the loss to the Hawkeyes. Malcolm Hill and Kendrick Nunn were limited to a combined nine points on 4-of-21 shooting as the Fighting Illini couldn’t overcome a 33.3 percent performance from the field. “I didn’t think (Hill) was very good tonight … but he wasn’t the only one,” Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. “Our team has to be collectively a lot sharper.”

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has won three of the last four meetings.

2. Illinois leads the nation in free-throw shooting at 79.5 percent.

3. Nunn is 1-of-14 from 3-point range in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 68, Northwestern 67