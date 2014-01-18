Preview: Northwestern at Indiana

Indiana is basking in the thrill of its most-impressive victory of the season and attempts to build on the momentum when it hosts Northwestern on Saturday. The Hoosiers rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to topple No. 3 Wisconsin on Tuesday in what should provide a confidence boost to a team that was experiencing uneven performances with four new starters. Northwestern has lost five of six games after falling to Michigan State on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers have won consecutive Big Ten games after losing their first two, and coach Tom Crean asserted the team’s confidence level is soaring after the win over the previously unbeaten Badgers. He also is very wary of the Wildcats despite their sagging record as first-year coach Chris Collins has re-energized the program. “Any night you go into any game, anybody can win these games,” Crean said. “Home, on the road, it doesn’t make a difference. The league is that good, and that’s why it’s so strong.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (8-10, 1-4 Big Ten): The Wildcats scored a season-low 40 points in the loss to the Spartans, marking the fourth time this season the offensively challenged team has recorded fewer than 50. Northwestern stays in games due to tenacious defense and full-out effort, which repeatedly is preached by Collins. “I told my team since the start of the year, really the only thing I ask of them is to just compete on every possession, to put their hearts on the floor and see what the results are, and whatever they are, we’ll live with them,” Collins said after the loss to Michigan State.

ABOUT INDIANA (12-5, 2-2): Leading scorer Yogi Ferrell recorded 25 points against the Badgers, sticking with his long-range shot despite missing his first seven 3-point attempts. His eighth and final 3-point shot provided the Hoosiers with the go-ahead points as they went on to post a 75-72 victory. “I felt like most of my threes kind of felt good, just weren’t going in,” Ferrell said after raising his scoring average to 17.9. “So if I had to make one three, I was glad it was that last one.”

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers won last season’s meeting after losing six of the previous eight against Northwestern.

2. Wildcats PG Dave Sobolewski (concussion) is expected to miss his third consecutive game.

3. Indiana freshman F Noah Vonleh had 13 points against Wisconsin for his 12th double-digit performance of the season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 63, Northwestern 51