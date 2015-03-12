Preview: Northwestern vs. Indiana

Indiana finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble thanks to a three-game skid to end the regular season. The No. 7 seed Hoosiers look to avenge the first of those defeats Thursday when they face 10th-seeded Northwestern in second-round action at the Big Ten tournament in Chicago. Although Indiana hasn’t won two in a row since a four-game run in January, eight of its nine conference losses have come against opponents that finished above them in the standings.

The one outlier of that bunch came when Indiana fell 72-65 in Evanston, Ill. on Feb. 25, which coincidentally was the final victory of the Wildcats’ four-game conference winning streak – the school’s longest since the 1966-67 season. Northwestern dropped two of its last three regular-season contests following that meeting with the Hoosiers, but its 5-2 finish was enough to give the school its highest seeding in this tournament since 2012. The Wildcats were unable to end the regular season strong, however, losing 69-52 at Iowa on Saturday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-16): Alex Olah (11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds) gave the Hoosiers plenty of trouble in the regular-season meeting with 17 points and 11 boards and has been a catalyst for the Wildcats’ improved play over the last seven contests, averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds. The emergence of the 7-foot Romanian has freed up Northwestern’s perimeter attack, which is averaging 9.1 3-pointers and shooting 40.7 percent beyond the arc over the same stretch. Fellow junior Tre Demps (12.8 points) became the 32nd player to surpass 1,000 career points on Saturday and tied a career high with 23 points in the win versus Indiana.

ABOUT INDIANA (19-12): Junior guard Yogi Ferrell, who became only the fifth Hoosier to amass 1,000 points, 400 assists and 300 rebounds in his career in Saturday’s 74-72 loss to Michigan State, leads the team in scoring (16 points per game) and has hit at least one 3-pointer in a Division I-best 62 straight games. Indiana ranks ninth in 3-pointers per game (9.4) and third in accuracy (41 percent) as its top four long-range shooters each convert at least 38.5 percent of their attempts. The most accurate of those marksmen is Nick Zeisloft (7.1 points), who is averaging 14.3 points and has shot 17-of-27 beyond the arc over the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will meet No. 2 seed Maryland in Friday’s quarterfinals.

2. Northwestern has won two of its last three first-round games, but its 7-17 overall record at this event is the worst of any team that has been a member of the conference since the event began in 1998.

3. Indiana has made nine 3-pointers 18 times and a school-record 290 for the season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 73, Northwestern 68