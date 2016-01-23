Preview: Northwestern at Indiana

There may not be a hotter team in the nation than Indiana, now ranked No. 23 and a winner of 11 straight entering Saturday’s game with visiting Northwestern. But it must pay attention to the resurgent Wildcats, who nearly upset No. 5 Maryland on the road last Saturday.

Indiana shares the Big Ten lead with Iowa and is perfect in 11 home games this season, winning all but one by 25 points or more. The winning streak that followed a Dec. 2 loss at Duke has put the Hoosiers in position for their first 7-0 conference start in 23 years. Indiana point guard Yogi Ferrell is now the school’s all-time assists leader (553), but he downplayed the individual milestone saying, ”I like to focus in on the games . . . because at the end of the day people aren’t going to really remember this record. They’re going to remember whether you won games or not.” Northwestern used a hybrid zone to hold Maryland to 17 second-half points, but will have its hands full against an Indiana team that ranks No. 3 nationally in points per game (85.9), field goal percentage (52.3) and 3-point shooting (44.3 percent).

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-5, 3-4 Big Ten): Northwestern has lost two straight for the second time this season, but the effort at Maryland was a welcomed change from a bad home loss to Penn State earlier in the week. “For us to come into their home floor and battle the way we did, I’m proud,” coach Chris Collins told reporters after the Maryland loss. “But tonight we weren’t able to finish the game.” Tre Demps, the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, continues to struggle with his shooting and has scored more than his average of 14 points only once in his last six games.

ABOUT INDIANA (16-3, 6-0): The Hoosiers continue to play well in the absence of guard James Blackmon Jr., who has missed the last six games after season-ending knee surgery. Freshman Thomas Bryant (11.9 points), ranked No. 2 in the nation in field goal percentage at 71.5 percent, has stepped up along with classmates Juwan Morgan and OG Anunoby. “It’s that next-man-up mentality of a freshman,” Indiana senior Max Bielfeldt told reporters. “You have to go in there and start playing like a veteran. So far we’ve seen some big things out of our young guys, and everyone that’s stepped up has stepped up really well.”

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern is in the middle of three straight games against ranked opponents - No. 5 Maryland, No. 23 Indiana and No. 10 Michigan State (Jan. 28).

2. The teams have split their last four meetings, with Indiana winning the most recent (71-56) in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament last March.

3. Indiana made a school-record 19 3-pointers during a 103-69 win over Illinois in its last game on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Indiana 67, Northwestern 62