Preview: Northwestern at Indiana

With only three games remaining in the regularseason, the pressure is mounting for Northwestern as it seeks its first NCAATournament berth. And the Wildcats have been shaky of late, dropping four oftheir last six contests entering Saturday night’s game at Indiana.

Two of the losses in that span have come againsta middling Illinois squad, which has gone 4-9 against the rest of the Big Ten. OnTuesday, though, in Champaign, Northwestern shot 32.1 percent from the fieldand was outrebounded 42-30 in scoring a season-low 50 points. “We didn’t havethe fight that we normally have,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins said in hispost-game news conference. “… It’s not a marathon (though) anymore, and I hopeour guys are excited about that.” Injury-riddled Indiana, meanwhile, is reelingafter a strong start which featured wins over potential No. 1 NCAA seeds Kansasand North Carolina and has dropped five straight and seven of its last eight totumble to 13th place in the 14-team Big Ten.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (20-8, 9-6 Big Ten): Pointshave been hard to come by of late for the Wildcats, who have failed to reach 70in their last seven outings. Guards Scottie Lindsey (14.5 per game) and BryantMcIntosh (14.0) and forward Vic Law (12.9) are averaging double figures, butNorthwestern ranks among the league’s bottom five in overall scoring (72.1),field goal percentage (42.9) and 3-point accuracy (34.4 percent). The Wildcats,though, rank first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.5) and assist-to-turnoverratio (1.5) while surrendering only 64.8 points per contest.

ABOUT INDIANA (15-13, 5-10): Conferenceregular-season champs a season ago, the Hoosiers have been stung by the season-endinginjuries suffered by forwards Collin Hartman and OG Anunoby and are on track fortheir worst Big Ten finish since a last-place, 3-15 season in 2010-11. Guards JamesBlackmon Jr., (17.0 points) and Robert Johnson (13.4) and center Thomas Bryant(13.1) are the leading scorers, while guard Josh Newkirk is averaging ateam-best 3.2 assists and Bryant is the top rebounder with 7.1 per outing. Indiana leads the conference in scoring (81.5), field goal percentage (48.6) andrebound margin (plus-8.3 per game) but is last in turnover margin (minus-3.5)after giving the ball away 22 times in a 96-90 overtime loss at Iowa on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won five of the last eightmeetings, but Northwestern won 68-55 at home on Jan. 29.

2. McIntosh scored 21 points and had eightassists to pace the Wildcats in the first game while Bryant had 23 points and12 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

3. The game marks Senior Night for Indiana, andHartman, who suffered a knee injury before the season, is the lone senior onthe roster.

PREDICTION: Indiana 73, Northwestern 71