Northwestern 54, Indiana 47: Tre Demps scored 13 of his 15 points over the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Wildcats notched an impressive Big Ten road victory over the Hoosiers.

Drew Crawford had 17 points and a season-high 12 rebounds for Northwestern (9-10, 2-4), which has won seven of its last 10 meetings with Indiana. Alex Olah grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a career-high six shots as the Wildcats won for only the second time in their last seven contests despite shooting 37.3 percent from the field.

Noah Vonleh had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-6, 2-3), who shot just 25 percent from the field and went 4-of-18 from 3-point range. Indiana pulled within 50-47 on Yogi Ferrell’s 3-pointer with 32.8 seconds left but didn’t score again as Northwestern sealed the win with four free throws.

The Hoosiers led 38-35 with 7:15 to play after two free throws by Hanner Mosquera-Perea before Demps began his hot streak with a game-tying 3-pointer. The shot started a sequence in which he scored the Wildcats’ next 13 points, including a jumper that gave Northwestern a 47-40 lead with 1:23 to go.

The Wildcats led by as many as nine in the first half and took a 22-19 advantage into the break despite shooting 8-of-29 from the field. The Hoosiers were only 6-of-31 and opened the game by missing 18 of their first 20 attempts.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ferrell leads Indiana in scoring but had just nine points on 2-of-14 shooting. … Northwestern PG Drew Sobolewski (concussion) missed his third straight contest. … The double-double was Vonleh’s seventh of the season but first since Dec. 7.