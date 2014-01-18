Wichita State whips Indiana State to stay unbeaten

WICHITA, Kan. -- No. 5 Wichita State made a strong statement about the Missouri Valley Conference race.

There might not be one.

The Shockers routed Indiana State 68-48 on Saturday at Koch Arena. The game matched two 5-0 teams in conference play. The Shockers are now 6-0 and the Sycamores 5-1, but the gap appears to be much larger.

“We were taught a lesson by one of the best teams in the country,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “They could win the whole thing, and not just the conference. They could run the table and win the national championship.”

Wichita State (19-0) isn’t ready for that kind of talk. The Shockers are ready to say they considered Saturday’s game a statement. They are taking the MVC race seriously, even if nobody else is.

“To beat the No. 2 team, as they are now, like that, is a statement in itself,” Wichita State guard Ron Baker said. “It was a big game and we all knew that. We know that we can play at this type of level.”

The rest of the MVC shows no sign of matching Wichita State’s talent and depth. The Shockers held Indiana State to 31.4 percent shooting from the field (16 of 51) and outrebounded the Sycamores 44-30. They outscored them 34-14 in the lane.

No Indiana State player other than guard Dawon Cummings scored more than seven points.

“I did not have them prepared to compete like they’re going to need to compete to beat one of the best teams in the country,” Lansing said.

Baker led the Shockers with 16 points. Guard Fred VanVleet added 15 points and center Chadrack Lufile grabbed 11 rebounds.

Cummings led Indiana State with 19 points.

“When you can beat those guys by 20 points, you’ve done something because they’re good,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said.

Wichita State ended the first half on a 12-6 run and started the second half on an 11-0 run to thoroughly take apart the Sycamores (14-4).

Indiana State didn’t score in the second half until guard Khristian Smith’s free throw with 15:08 remaining. It didn’t make a basket until center Justin Gant’s follow shot with 12:15 to play.

Indiana State missed 13 of its first 17 shots from the field in the second half. The Shockers ruthlessly turned missed shots and turnovers into easy baskets.

The Sycamores committed five turnovers and Gant missed a layup in the first three minutes of the second half. After Gant’s miss, VanVleet turned a fast break into a layup for a 33-22 lead.

After Baker stole the ball from Gant, he converted a three-point play for a 36-22 lead. Lufile scored after another Sycamores turnover to make it 38-22.

Lansing called a timeout, but there was little he could do. Wichita State forward Cleanthony Early made back-to-back baskets and the rout continued.

Wichita State got its offense rolling late in the first half.

Baker’s 3-pointer gave the Shockers a 22-16 lead and started a 12-6 run that closed the half. Baker scored again, on a short jumper, for a 25-16 lead.

Lufile’s basket gave Wichita State a 27-18 lead and forced Lansing to call timeout with 1:42 remaining in the half.

After an Indiana State miss, VanVleet beat the shot clock with a layup for a 29-18 lead.

Indiana State’s Jake Odum, shut out until the final minute, made four free throws in the final 44 seconds and the Shockers led 31-22 at halftime.

NOTES: Wichita State improved to 20-2 at home when ranked in the top five. ... Shockers F Evan Wessel returned to action after missing one game because of a sprained left ankle. ... Indiana State guard Jake Odum became the only player in Missouri Conference Valley history with 500-plus assists and 500-plus free throws.