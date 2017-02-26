Indiana edges Northwestern to snap five-game skid

James Blackmon Jr. scored 13 points and Thomas Bryant added 11 as Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak with a 63-62 victory over Northwestern on Saturday night at the Assembly Hall in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (16-13, 6-10) rallied from a late eight-point deficit in their final home game of the 2016-17 season.

Northwestern (20-9, 9-7) was again denied a shot at a school-record 21st victory despite 22 points from Bryant McIntosh, 13 from Scottie Lindsey and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Dererk Pardon.

McIntosh has averaged 17.8 points and 5.8 assists over his last 10 games.

The Wildcats used a 10-0 run for a 43-40 lead with 13:10 left in the second half and led by as many as eight at 61-53 after a McIntosh 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining.

Indiana quickly trimmed the margin and Blackmon's 3 with 38 seconds to play cut the Northwestern lead to 62-60. The Hoosiers tied it at 62 on a Bryant dunk and went ahead for good at 63-62 on Bryant's free throw with 2.6 seconds left.

The Hoosiers trailed 26-14 in the first half after a Vic Law dunk with 5:30 left in the first half, then ran off 22 unanswered points on the way to a 36-26 halftime lead. Devonte Green had eight points and three defensive rebounds in the half -- including 75-foot buzzer-beating 3 pointer.

Northwestern won the season's first meeting, 68-66 in Evanston. Indiana won the previous Assembly Hall meeting with an 89-57 decision on Jan. 23, 2016.