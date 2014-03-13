Preview: Northwestern vs. Iowa

Little has come easy for Iowa recently, making Thursday’s first-round Big Ten tournament game in Indianapolis against Northwestern all the more appealing. The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes appeared to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament in mid-February, but losses in five of their final six contests have made the Big Dance much less of a certainty. “I think we’re a little bit fragile. I think that’s safe to say,” coach Fran McCaffrey told Hawkeyes Insider.

Iowa hasn’t had much problem finding its rhythm against the 11th-seeded Wildcats over the last two years, winning each of their last five meetings by an average of 20 points, including a pair of 26-point victories this season and a 14-point win in the first round of this event last season. Northwestern got into a bit of a groove when it went 5-2 over a seven-game stretch from Jan. 12-Feb.1, but dropped its next seven before wrapping up its regular season with Sunday’s win at league-worst Purdue. The winner of this contest will face third-seeded Michigan State in Friday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (13-18): Since second-leading scorer JerShon Cobb was lost for the season four games ago with a foot injury, Alex Olah has emerged as the clear second option behind Drew Crawford. The sophomore center has averaged 16.3 points and shot 61.5 percent over that time, a dramatic increase from his 8.1 points per game and 48 percent shooting over the first 27 contests. Crawford, who scored 27 points in the Wildcats’ win over Purdue, has been at his best away from home during conference action, averaging 19 points in such games while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT IOWA (20-11): Roy Devyn Marble scored eight points in Saturday’s loss to Illinois, marking the first time in league play he failed to finish in double figures. Marble – one of two Big Ten players since 1985-86 (Gary Grant) to amass 1,650 points, 375 assists, 450 rebounds and 170 steals – concluded his senior season by becoming the first Hawkeye since 2007 to be named first-team all-conference. The Hawkeyes shot 54.3 percent from the field and averaged 84.5 points in two games versus Northwestern while the rest of the conference shot 35.3 percent and scored 60.7 points against the Big Ten’s second-stingiest scoring defense.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa enjoyed a plus-18.5 rebounding margin over Northwestern in their two meetings this season.

2. Crawford (1,884 career points) needs 17 points to pass Billy McKinney for second place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

3. Hawkeyes F Aaron White is the only player in the country shooting better than 55 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Iowa 78, Northwestern 63