Preview: Northwestern at Iowa

Peakingat the right time might be the perfect description of coach FranMcCaffery’s squad as Iowa enters Saturday’s regular-season finaleagainst Northwestern on a five-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes arebattling for a top four spot in the Big Ten standings - and thedouble bye in next week’s conference tournament that goes with it -and enter this game in a tie for fourth with Ohio State andMichigan State. Of course, they need to top the Wildcats to be sureof staying in the running for that spot, and it was Northwestern -winner of five of its last six - which handed Iowa its lastsetback.TheWildcats have a solid defensive team, holding opponents to 64.2points per game, while Tre Demps (12.7 points), Alex Olah (11.8) andBryant McIntosh (11.5) give coach Chris Collins a balanced scoringattack. Iowa also has a lot of balance on offense, led by versatilebig men Aaron White (15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Jarrod Uthoff (12.0,6.2). The Hawkeyes have also tightened things up defensively thisyear, allowing opponents to shoot 39.2 percent from the field - best in the Big Ten - and score 62 points per contest.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-15, 6-11Big Ten): As the Wildcats fight for a potential postseason berth,Collins is looking to senior JerShon Cobb as one of the primaryleaders of the team, even though he’d missed six straight gamesheading into Northwestern’s last contest, an overtime win overMichigan. Cobb had 14 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes ofplaying time, and had his coach singing his praises after thecontest. “His veteran leadership on the floor, I thought, was key,”Collins said. “I thought JerShon at the back line (of the Wildcats‘zone), the way he was talking and came up with some big buckets, hita couple big 3s when we needed them — look, I could go on and on.”

ABOUT IOWA (20-10, 11-6): SeniorDay usually brings out the best in players competing in the finalhome game of their collegiate careers, but it should be extra specialfor Iowa center Gabriel Olaseni, since his mother and siblings will bewatching him on U.S. soil for the first time. Olaseni, a native ofLondon, has played in front of his family once - on aHawkeyes exhibition tour to England - but they’re always behind him.“Even though they haven’t been here physically, they knoweverything that’s going on, and that’s the beauty of it,” McCafferytold the Des Moines Register. “So to have them here physically andkind of see everything that they’ve been watching on television isgoing to be - it’s going to be a great day for all of us, I think.”

TIP-INS

1. Thirty-one percent ofNorthwestern’s field goals this season have come from 3-point range,including 52 by Demps and 37 by McIntosh.

2. White is tied withGreg Stokes for third place on Iowa’s all-time scoring list, 11points behind second-place Acie Earl.

3. Iowa leads the series113-59, but McCaffery is only 5-6 against Northwestern during histime as Hawkeyes coach.

PREDICTION: Iowa 70, Northwestern62